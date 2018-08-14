Mike Francesa Promises Users Will Get Sick of Seeing Him on His Own App

Mike Francesa is launching an app on August 24 called Mike’s On. He did some pre-release hawking at New York City’s Twitter headquarters yesterday, conducting a Q&A session which afforded him ample opportunity to talk about himself.

Francesa, who retired then unretired, has been on Twitter for all of three months and just loves it. His content has been very good as it allows access to even more unfiltered Mike. Just like the app. Synergy!

That loose and conversational atmosphere may have led to the WFAN host revealing the real reason he came back to the radio airwaves.

“This app will be me,” Francesa said. “The idea of this app, and that’s the reason that I came back and that’s everything we have planned, is this app is about me. It’s going to be me on it all the time. It eventually will be my broadcast home. I will be on it, I will be on it all the time, I will be on it at crazy hours, I might be on it at 7 in the morning and I might be on it at 2 a.m. after a big game. So yes, I will be on the app all the time.

“I promise you, you’ll get sick of me I’ll be on the app so long.”

Now, before you say, ‘but I could never get sick of Mike,’ remember that the most revered talking head in New York sports has a sterling record of predicting the next big thing after it’s already happened. See: Twitter, fantasy sports and, well, apps for supporting evidence.