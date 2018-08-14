Roundup: John Elway's QB Troubles Continue; Why Two Men Walked from Iowa to Maine; & Terry Rozier vs John Wall

Vanessa Hudgens, an actress … two allegedly sane men walked from Iowa to Maine, and it only took them 70 days … “Bots vs. Trolls: How AI Could Clean Up Social Media” … actress Lake Bell, like many, is into marijuana … “2-year-old who overcame the odds and learned to walk inspires millions” … this Orca grief tour for over two weeks is pretty sad … “Man stumbles upon rare 25-million-year-old teeth of mega-toothed shark” … Sweden seems to be going way too far in the pursuit of gender parity … “man accused of murder, cannibalism found competent for trial” … Floridians are sick of the algae, and want their beaches back …

The death of a 19-year old football player was caused by heatstroke, and doctors are saying cold water immersion is an elixir the medical staff could have tried. [Sun]

More leftovers from vacation, but this perfectly sums up why I’m barely doing twitter anymore except for news/big games. Not having the negativity during vacation was pure bliss. [NYT]

Chad Kelly has passed Paxton Lynch on the depth chart in Denver. John Elway, that guy knows QBs! [Denver Post]

Zach Smith, the ousted Ohio State assistant coach, was arrested for drunk driving in 2013. Somehow, nobody reported it at the time. It’s almost like the school buried it … [Blade]

Such a depressing story about a Southern California arsonist. He is a major conspiracy theorist – the type who likes Alex Jones – and basically, crazy. [New Republic]

“How does catalog-loving retailer Hammacher Schlemmer, famous for such eccentric and extravagant products as the Navigable Water Park, continue to survive in the age of Amazon?” [Chicago Magazine]

This had better not hit all sports, or it’s going to be a problem: It’ll cost you about $750.00 to have access to all European soccer. [NY Times]

I was on vacation when this went down, but let me see if I understand this correctly – if people attack you online, you can respond with racism? [NY Magazine]

Mike Francesa, something something, yawn. [NY Post]

I randomly get nostalgic for Lionel Messi. This has to be a top 10 goal he’s ever scored.

I don’t see how this is John Wall “destroying” Terry Rozier. Not at all.