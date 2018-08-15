Bob Ley Taking Six-Month Break from ESPN

Bob Ley this morning announced a six-month sabbatical from his Outside the Lines hosting duties, citing the need to recharge. ESPN’s longest-serving commenter, who joined the company on its third day of broadcast, revealed that he’s been considering such a break for a while and that the decision is 100 percent his own.

Ley will return April 1. Jeremy Schaap, Kate Fagan, and Ryan Smith will assume his OTL duties.

We completely support Bob’s decision and look forward to his return April 1. In the meantime, @OTLonESPN is in great hands with @JeremySchaap, @KateFagan3, @RyanSmithtv and the award-winning production team. https://t.co/Xvd4STETeK — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 15, 2018

Just a few weeks ago, Ley was the subject of a Ringer profile painting him as the most important on-air talent at ESPN, the person most capable of serving as a compass for the company in today’s political climate. It’s tough to argue that conclusion. That mantle falls to someone else for the next half-year.