VIDEO: Security Guard Working Braves Postgame Eats Concrete

Atlanta Braves rookie phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. blasted two more home runs last night in a victory over the Miami Marlins. At 20, he’s the youngest player in Major League history to go long in five consecutive games. Acuña has hit a leadoff homer in the last three, one shy of the all-time mark.

The leftfielder is making a serious push for NL Rookie of the Year, blasting 19 homers and driving in 43 runs over 67 games. His .288/.346/.576 marks are reflective of a player who is going to surpass the sky-high expectations laid out for him.

So that’s what’s happening on the field. The real story in Atlanta, though, has to be this security guard who earned some unexpected airtime during Fox Sports South’s postgame coverage.

There’s a guy who went down and went down hard. And while I appreciate his commitment to the job, it does seem as though his reaction was way more extreme than warranted. It was just one guy waving a non-offensive item. In an area open to the public. Totally not worth the bruising.