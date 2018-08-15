Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen is Trash

Jalen Ramsey, the outspoken defensive back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, did an interview with GQ’s Clay Skipper and the quotes are going to be plastered on every website and sports television show until at least tomorrow.

After saying the draft was a little bit “off” because he believed Lamar Jackson should have been the second best quarterback taken, Ramsey had an impromptu tirade about Josh Allen:

I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that.✞ He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.

Allen’s struggles came against Iowa not Iowa State, but I guess all Iowa schools look the same?

If you’ll recall, Ramsey criticized Allen right around Draft time, tweeting (and then deleting) that he was a pick waiting to happen, and Allen took the criticism in-stride.

The Josh Allen stuff will get the most attention because it’s the most soundbite-y, but Ramsey also criticized the Jags organization for not letting Blake Bortles loose in the AFC championship game loss against the Patriots:

Blake do what he gotta do… I think in crunch time moments, like last year’s playoff game—not as a team, because we would have trusted him—but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it. We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that’s why we lost. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. [The Patriots] caught on to that.

Ramsey wrapped up his Bortles commentary by noting that the first team offense doesn’t practice against Jacksonville’s stout defense. Why not? “[W]e don’t wanna hurt his confidence. That’ll probably hurt his confidence.”

Confidence is one thing Ramsey’s not lacking in.