Matt Carpenter, who is a superb player for the surging Cardinals, left tonight’s game versus Washington after he was hit by a Matt Grace pitch.

Matt Carpenter exits this game after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. Patrick Wisdom comes in to run. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/dEPFJtFtiT — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 16, 2018

It goes without saying that this would be a huge blow for the Cardinals, who have gone on a tear recently to be in the Wild Card picture and even on the fringes of NL Central contention. Carpenter entered the evening with 33 home runs and a .981 OPS this season.