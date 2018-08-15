Michael Wilbon Rips Jalen Ramsey For Quarterback Trash Talk

Michael Wilbon went on Pardon the Interruption Wednesday afternoon and aimed his ire squarely at Jalen Ramsey. After the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback gave his honest assessment of quarterbacks around the NFL, Wilbon had to fire back.

Here’s what he had to say:

Jalen Ramsey may be many things, but “unaccomplished” is not one of them. He was named First-team All-Pro in 2017, was a two-time All-American and a national champion at Florida State and was a huge part of the Jaguars making the AFC Championship Game last season. He’s also widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

I’d say that’s a fairly solid resume for a 23-year-old entering his third NFL season.

Wilbon basically said that Ramsey hadn’t done anything and shouldn’t talk because of how disposable cornerbacks are. I’d argue Ramsey is one of the best, most versatile talents we’ve seen at defensive back in years. If he backs it up on the field I have no problem with the young guy talking trash.