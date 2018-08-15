Paul Finebaum Thinks Urban Meyer Survives at Ohio State

Paul Finebaum joined the Dan Patrick Show today and had a pragmatic answer to the question whether Urban Meyer is in the clear at Ohio State.

“I think he’s pretty close,” Finebaum said. “And again, we’re all speculating … It looked like he was gone early, it doesn’t look like he is now. I say this just having watched college football, Dan, and understanding the cynical nature of it. I’m trying to get a good measure of that fan base, who just doesn’t seem to have any desire to try to get to the truth here or to believe the other side.”

“That’s the most confusing part of this,” Finebaum continued. “I suspect the six-person committee is hearing the same things that we have all heard, and it really has come down to, unfortunately, a he-said-she-said.”

Dan noted that Urban Meyer has been adept at “avoiding landmines” for three decades and perhaps there’d be a suspension here. Finebaum said that Meyer isn’t going to win any “good person awards” and that in this case he believes the coach let “blind loyalty” to Zach Smith’s grandfather supersede character flaws. Finebaum thinks this is borderline fireable.

As unfathomable as this may have seemed when Brett McMurphy’s story broke, it does seem like Urban Meyer will be back on the Buckeye sidelines by the start of Big Ten season.