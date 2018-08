Yasiel Puig and Nick Hundley clearly don’t like each other, and tensions boiled over Tuesday night. The two went after each other during a Puig at bat and that set off a benches-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Check it out:

It got interesting between the Dodgers and the Giants tonight between Yasiel Puig and Nick Hundley, both ejected: pic.twitter.com/7MtVU7jwnQ — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) August 15, 2018

This is the key part of the battle:

Puig's modified two piece and a biscuit pic.twitter.com/iQf39Lthdj — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 15, 2018

Yet another chapter in this bitter rivalry’s history.