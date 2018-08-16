Brandt Snedeker Shoots 59 at the Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker’s opening round at the Wyndham Championship puts him in the history books. Snedeker went out in 32 and came home in 27 for a 59 that included a bogey.

Snedeker’s best, or most memorable shot, of the round came at the par-4 sixth hole when he dunked his second shot for eagle.

The best part was that he didn’t realize it went in until he got to the green.

For comparison, 12 men have walked on the moon and only 10 have carded rounds less than 60 on the PGA Tour.

Snedeker hit the clubhouse with a five-stroke lead, at 11-under, over his next closest competitor.