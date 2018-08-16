CJ McCollum Can Stop Whining About and Being Jealous of Super Teams, They're Great for the NBA

CJ McCollum, a nice shooting guard who has yet to be named an All-Star, is doing a strong job keeping his name in the headlines this summer, which I guess is three-fold: 1) He started a podcast, and he wants clicks; 2) His Blazers were embarrassingly swept in the 1st round of the playoffs, and 3) McCollum sees everyone joining forces on Super Teams, but he can’t lure anybody to Portland.

Keeping in mind it’s August, and the NBA is dead and the NFL will be king for the next five months, here’s CJ McCollum calling Super Teams “disgusting”

CJ McCollum on players joining the Warriors: "I would never do anything of that nature….I think it's disgusting. I'm not built like those guys. I was raised different." pic.twitter.com/JGU4870V2K — /r/NBA (@NBA_Reddit) August 15, 2018

McCollum mentions the word “pride,” which is just embarrassing. Maybe it’s because he’s still only 26 and an idealist, but here’s the reality: Smart teams – forward-thinking teams – know that the NBA is a star league, and you win with stars, and if you collect stars, you enhance your chances of winning.

If McCollum wants to let his front office dictate his legacy, hey, that’s all him. That’s one of the overlooked reasons why LeBron left Cleveland (twice) and Kevin Durant left the Thunder – their front offices were inept. We’ve been over LeBron many times, but regarding Durant, imagine if you just went to the NBA Finals and months later, your GM trades your star 6th man (James Harden).

The Thunder never got to the Finals again.

I like CJ McCollum, and off the top of my head, he’s probably a Top 7 shooting guard, maybe higher. But he needs to drop this silly anti-Super Teams screed.

Kawhi’s next. Then Jimmy Butler. It’s not stopping anytime soon.