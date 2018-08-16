Roundup: Daryl Morey Says LeBron's the GOAT, SEC Subpoenas Tesla, Matt Lauer Divorce Settlement

Nina Agdal … Chick Fil-A has a new rewards app … Jennifer Lawrence still happy with boyfriend Cooke Maroney … ‘Bridezillas’ is getting rebooted … This year’s MLB Players Weekend caps are getting positive reviews … “TMZ producer says there’s footage of Nicki Minaj chasing Safaree Samuels with knife” … More Dollar Bill on Billions Season 4 … Dave Meltzer under fire for comment about female wrestler’s appearance, apologizes … Bikini waxers tell all … Will Elon Musk’s tweet about going private draw regulatory heat for Tesla? … Uber losing a lot less money but still losing a lot of money … Matt Lauer reportedly paying $20 million in divorce settlement … Dan Bilzerian doing a million dollar model search.
When it makes sense to take months or even years to write a thank-you note [Quartz]
“Ninja’s unwillingness to stream with women is a problem that points to a larger problem” [Verge]
The story behind TMZ founder Harvey Levin’s fallout with Trump [Bloomberg]
Winners and losers of the opening weekend from the English Premier League [Sport 360]
10 tips for boosing home Wi-Fi [Lifehacker]
SI’s CFB preseason All-America team [Sports Illustrated]
Five MLB prospects ready to be called up [The Athletic]
Daryl Morey says LeBron is the GOAT
Mike Francesa debates with himself about whether or not Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer
Waves of trash crash the shore of Philippines beach
French toast X leftover pizza
Comments