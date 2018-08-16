Gambling Odds Indicate Manchester United and Jose Mourinho Heading for a Split, Is Zinedine Zidane a Possibility?

The English Premier League just kicked off, but it looks like there is already trouble brewing in paradise at Old Trafford. Rumors are swirling in regards to Manchester United’s managerJose Mourinho, who already seems to be on the hot seat.

Mourinho is coming off of a disappointing season by United standards. Despite a wealth of talent on the field, the club failed to secure silverware last season, finishing as runners-up in both the UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup. United also suffered disappointing exits in both the EFL Cup and Champions League.

There are also a ton of rumors flying around that Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba are beefing. According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Pogba is looking to leave the club as a result of his falling out with Mourinho.

As relayed by Sky Sports, Pogba spoke to reporters after their 2-1 win over Leicester and hinted at it as well: “If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best,” he said. “There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

And, although the rumors have been denied, we are hearing more and more about this rift everywhere, so that can not be good.

Lastly, let’s not forget about the crazy third season curse looming over Mourinho. The one where he either gets axed or leaves during or after his third season with a team. This has happened twice in the past with Chelsea, and once with Real Madrid.

With reading the tea leaves that an apparent breakup is coming, offshore gambling website Bovada has already put odds out there on who will become United’s next manager.

So who does Bovada see taking over for Mourinho? None other than French legend, Zinedine Zidane. Bovada has made Zidane the favorite to become United’s next manager coming in at 11/4 odds, head-butting Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino into second at 6/1. You can find all the contenders here.

It looks like the feelings are mutual when it comes to Zidane. According to L’Equipe, Zinedine is already eyeing his next move and that is reportedly to manage none other than Manchester United.

ZZ, who left Real Madrid on a high note, is one of the most successful managers on the market. His record speaks itself, which sets him up perfectly to pick the job of his liking. Zidane won three consecutive Champions League trophies with Real, as well as La Liga in 2017 and two Club World Cups in just two-and-a-half-years.

Where there is smoke there is fire, as we’ve seen with similar incidents taking place recently with Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. Kawhi’s odds to the Raptors came out a week before he was traded, and LeBron’s almost a month before, so this is definitely something to keep an eye on…