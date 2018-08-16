Jose Urena Suspended Six Games for Hitting Ronald Acuna

Jose Urena has been suspended six games for throwing at Ronald Acuna. The Miami Marlins pitcher hit the Atlanta Braves phenom with the first pitch in Wednesday night’s game, sparking a melee. He was immediately ejected and Major League Baseball ruled quickly to suspend him on Thursday.

Urena was also fined an undisclosed amount for the incident. The suspension is scheduled to begin on Friday unless he chooses to appeal it, which would delay the punishment until the appeal is completed.

Braves first base coach Eric Young has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount as well. He will serve his suspension Thursday night as Atlanta hosts the Colorado Rockies.