Josh Gordon Locked In Child Support Battle, Facing Jail Time

Josh Gordon is reportedly in the middle of a brutal child support battle that could land him in jail if he doesn’t pay up.

A court has ruled that Gordon had to pay Christina Lockhart $6,765 per month starting on August 1. That figure is based off of the $800,000 salary Gordon will receive from the Cleveland Browns this season. The problem is the wide receiver won’t get his first paycheck until September 9, during Week 1 of the NFL season.

TMZ Sports is reporting the judge has set a stiff penalty for missing payments: up to 30 days of jail time for the first violation, 60 days for the second and 90 days for the third.

Gordon is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL, but he just can’t seem to sort out his personal life. He missed the beginning of training camp as part of his “overall health an treatment plan” and has yet to show up. Still, the Browns think there’s a possibility he will play Week 1.