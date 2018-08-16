Notre Dame Plans to Wear These Yankee-Inspired Abominations

Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series takes them to Yankee Stadium this November to play Syracuse. They intend to wear these jerseys on the field. Please brace yourselves.

The matte navy helmet unites the Notre Dame monogram with the @Yankees inspired helmet decal. #GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/NkRbmT2OiV — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

Man. They say not to say anything if you can’t find anything nice to say. So maybe the best course of action here is to wonder aloud if the Duke, Lakers, and Cowboys patches will be sewn into the final version. And to remind everyone that no one is making Notre Dame do this. It is an intentional choice. Could be a cry for help.