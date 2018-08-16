PM Roundup: Peyton Royce; Chip Kelly is Back and Focused; The Texans are Finally Ready

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was born at night but not last night baby.
Peyton gets body-shamed, fights back: WWE superstar Peyton Royce was body-shamed by veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer and fired back hard. Much of the roster chimed in to support her.
Chip is back and ready: Chip Kelly is back and ready to dominate. We’ll see if he can revive a dormant UCLA program.
Houston ready for its close-up: The Houston Texans enter the season with enormous expectations. Can they live up to them?
What’s the Deal With Mike Lupica and the New York Daily News?
Michael Wilbon Rips Jalen Ramsey For Quarterback Trash Talk
Fantasy Football Overall Top 200 and Auction Prices
Notre Dame Plans to Wear These Yankee-Inspired Abominations
Is Blake Bortles poised for a breakout in Jacksonville?
Ed Oliver is a beast. He’s so good the NCAA had to change rules because of him.
Jose Urena claims he didn’t mean to hit Ronald Acuna during Wednesday night’s Marlins-Braves game
NBA players ready to thrive on new teams
