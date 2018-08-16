Wayne Rooney Still Has It

Wayne Rooney, the expensive new D.C. United captain, is paying dividends. The 32-year-old forward showed flashes last night of the guy who dominated the Premier League.

Rooney found the back of the net twice in a 4-1 victory over Portland, the first on a well-placed lefty kick after cutting to the box, the second on a vintage free kick to the upper righthand corner.

These were the second and third goals for Rooney since coming over to the MLS last month. He also came perilously close to a hat trick with a shot off the crossbar just minutes before his free-kick beauty.

His exploits are exactly what the league wants from European stars who come over to extend their careers. Between Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović, there’s a new blueprint to be followed. Certainly not a bad thing for the future.