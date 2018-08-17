Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comment on Gabrielle Union Instagram

Model and actress Gabrielle Union, also Dwyane Wade’s wife, posted the following photo on her Instagram account yesterday, and that is when things got hot…

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Jimmy Butler, Wade’s former teammate, seemed to get a little bit too excited, and posted the following comment:

The comment from Butler prompted a response from, you guessed it, her husband. Wade shut down Jimmy Buckets’ “WELL DAMN!!” comments in a hurry:

Wade out here playing All NBA first team defense pic.twitter.com/1oMCHFBVNX — ™ (@TheJayyProject) August 16, 2018

And, of course, it didn’t end there:

Butler and Wade became friends after their season together with the Chicago Bulls, and judging by Butler’s last response, this was all in jest. Their back and forth was still pure comedy, nonetheless.

The photo has earned more than 850,000 likes and counting…