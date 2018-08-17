NBA USA Today Sports

Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comment on Gabrielle Union Instagram

Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comment on Gabrielle Union Instagram

Athlete Girlfriends

Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jimmy Butler After Comment on Gabrielle Union Instagram

Model and actress Gabrielle Union, also Dwyane Wade’s wife, posted the following photo on her Instagram account yesterday, and that is when things got hot…

💧

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Jimmy Butler, Wade’s former teammate, seemed to get a little bit too excited, and posted the following comment:

The comment from Butler prompted a response from, you guessed it, her husband. Wade shut down Jimmy Buckets’ “WELL DAMN!!” comments in a hurry:

And, of course, it didn’t end there:

Butler and Wade became friends after their season together with the Chicago Bulls, and judging by Butler’s last response, this was all in jest. Their back and forth was still pure comedy, nonetheless.

The photo has earned more than 850,000 likes and counting…

, , , , , Athlete Girlfriends, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home