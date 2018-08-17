Milwaukee Bucks Hire Katie George, Former Miss Kentucky, As Sideline Reporter

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that Katie George will be a sideline reporter on their FOX Sports Wisconsin (or, whatever the network will be called when Disney sells the Fox Sports RSNs) broadcasts and contribute digital stories to their team web site and social media verticals. George won Miss Kentucky in 2015 and was an All-American volleyball player at the University of Louisville; she has been a sports reporter for WDRB in Louisville since 2016.

The Bucks should be a pretty exciting team to watch this year. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo is must-see TV because you never know when he is going to dunk from halfcourt or do something else similarly silly. They are opening a new arena and Mike Budenholzer *should* be an upgrade from Jason Kiddand Joe Prunty at head coach.