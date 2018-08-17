VIDEO: Kirby Smart Has the Optimal Chick-fil-A Order

When I started to watch this video of Kirby Smart discussing his Chick-fil-A order, I was all set to crush him if he didn’t say spicy chicken. Fair is fair, he got the order right and I’ll give him the credit for that:

Spicy chicken, large water, and a small fries — NOT the combo. While there may be some days where I want Diet Coke instead of water, this is nevertheless an impossible order to quibble with.

A quick digression since we’re here: Did you know that not all Chick-fil-A’s have the spicy chicken biscuit for breakfast? That thing is sublime and I dare say surpasses the great spicy chicken sandwich on the standard menu. Also, if you get there like two minutes after serving breakfast, in my experience they ain’t making it for you. I had that happen to me once and it was an absolute dagger.