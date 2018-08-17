Roundup: RIP Aretha Franklin; Joe Tessitore the One for Fun; Robot Umps Can't Feel Pain

Aretha Franklin dies at 76 … Waiting in line at the DMV is as bad as advertised … Military parade projected to cost a cool $92 million … How’s that Dallas Mavericks investigation coming … Sugar Ray Leonard, Brian Kenny in negotiations with DAZN … Strong words on Urban Meyer and DJ Durkin … Yes, bring this video game back … Catholic Church and the looming PR battle … Apple hacked by teen … 19 things not to like about sports betting … Didn’t know the Statue of Liberty had a dress code … Adam Jones clears waivers, would be a key playoff bat …Whatever this is can’t be good … Al Qaeda’s bomb-making master may be dead … Convinced there’s an army of Bill Murray impersonators doing wacky things … Definitely a real UFO … Your daily Omarosa … Aaron Judge not frustrated … Tiger Woods’ caddie fought the good fight … J.J. Redick had a cab ride from hell … Busta Rhymes and the NFL connection … Kourtney Kardashian, who is the best one.

Robot umps aren’t the magical panacea you think they are, but go head, knock yourselves out. [Wall Street Journal]

ESPN believes Joe Tessitore is the man to make its NFL broadcasts fun again. They may be right. [The Ringer]

La Liga to play in the United States. [ESPN]

OK. This rules.

.@espn just dropped some SICK comic book art for @CanesFootball's opener vs. LSU on Sept. 2nd pic.twitter.com/J4Y511aJm0 — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 16, 2018

There is beauty all around us.

If it’s in the game, it’s in the …

Madden ’19 in midseason form pic.twitter.com/xsYDlZzf2t — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) August 17, 2018

The NFL: I still don’t know the rules.