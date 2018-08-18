The Best Months of the Year for Sports

The worst month in sports is almost over and the best months are fast approaching. Here is each month of the year ranked based on one thing and one thing only: the quality and available sports.

12. August

NFL training camp does not create the buzz it once did and the preseason is caught somewhere between bad and okay. The end of the month offers a good weekend of college football … sometimes.

11. February

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in North America, but after that February is pretty blah in sports. The NBA trade deadline is fun but often unimportant. The NBA All-Star game is fine.