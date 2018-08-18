Michael Rapaport, Heckler Reminisce About Old Barstool Sports Days

Michael Rapaport, a ubiquitous sports network show guest and media feud veteran, was fired from Barstool Sports in February. The split was acrimonious and it appears there’s been no detente in the months since. His brief stint with the company was recently used as fodder by a heckler and things escalated quickly.

Yo @MichaelRapaport your book sucks and so does your right hook you LOSER pic.twitter.com/VJPEwrM35x — Anfield Koozie (@OldRowKoozie) August 18, 2018

Without another angle, it’s difficult to fully appreciate the level of contact made.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy wrote about the incident, called it a punch, and took the opportunity to identify Rapaport as “a legit insane asylum.” As with all things Barstool, there is a small chance this could be kayfabe and a precursor to bringing Rapaport back into the multi-platform reality show-like ecosystem.

Best of luck to everyone picking sides on this one.