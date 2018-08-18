VIDEO: The Cubs Turned So Many Double Plays Last Night

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Friday night. It was their second consecutive victory by the score, and they became only the fourth team to win 1-0 in back-to-back games with the run coming via homer in each. But that isn’t even the most interesting historical note to come from the contest because the Cubs turned an astounding seven double plays.

The twin-killings tied a Major League record, previously set in 1942 by the Yankees and in 1969 by the Athletics. It takes good defense to twirl this many double plays, but it also requires a hefty load of luck.

Cole Hamels improved his record to 3-0 since being dealt at the trade deadline, and is looking like a reliable Game 1 or Game 2 starter come playoff time.

It hasn’t been easy for Joe Maddon’s team this year, but their ability to win in a slugfest or a pitcher’s duel is cause for optimism.