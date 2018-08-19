VIDEO: Becky Lynch SummerSlam Heel Turn Was Long Time Coming and Awesomely Executed

Becky Lynch has spent the last couple years in WWE as the perennial runner-up, and her character finally had it with being too nice. In the storyline, her best friend Charlotte Flair sidled her way into Becky’s title match against Carmela at SummerSlam, and won.

Afterwards, Becky hugged Charlotte, and then executed the turn:

Love the Becky Lynch heel turn pic.twitter.com/Vj1mSOTY6C — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) August 20, 2018

The crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn loved it — for awhile now we’ve been in an era where good is bad and vice versa. Suffice to say the storyline following this match will be more interesting than the one leading in.