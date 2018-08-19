Joe Flacco Notes That Plenty Of People Other Than Jalen Ramsey Have Said He Sucks

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a big interview with GQ in which Ramsey set numerous people on fire. One of them was poor Joe Flacco, whose eliteness or lack thereof has been a half-serious NFL talking point for what feels like 30 or 40 years now.

Well, Ramsey placed himself firmly in the “Flacco is not elite” camp by telling GQ that Flacco “sucks.”

“Just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks,” Ramsey told GQ. “I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

Flacco was unmoved by Ramsey’s commentary, noting that plenty of other people have also said he sucks.