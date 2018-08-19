Paxton Lynch Booed Again, This Time Just For Being Out There

Last week, Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch played so poorly that he got booed off the field and moved from second to third on the depth chart.

This week, Lynch was the third Broncos quarterback to enter the game, and he got booed just for doing so.

Vance Joseph, on fans booing Paxton Lynch when he took the field pic.twitter.com/SgebWslH2X — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 19, 2018

Lynch told reporters he wants to be “THE quarterback,” and not the backup. But again he was outplayed by No. 2 man Chad “Swag” Kelly, who went 7-for-9 for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch was 5-for-11 for 39 yards and was sacked twice. Case Keenum, the starter, went 8-for-13 for 78 yards.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Kelly remains the No. 2 quarterback for now, but wouldn’t predict how things would be when the regular season began. For his part, Kelly is playing the whole “I’m preparing as a starter” routine.