Behold Another Remarkable Zion Williamson Dunk

Zion Williamson, the star Duke freshman (whom Jason McIntyre projects as going seventh overall in the 2019 NBA Draft), got all the way up on this dunk at the Blue Devils’ Canada tour vs. McGill today:

Just imagine being able to do that.

