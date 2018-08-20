10 NFL Coaches Who Start the 2018 Season on the Hot Seat

NFL USA Today Sports

The NFL season starts in three weeks, and more than half a dozen coaches may not make it to Thanksgiving. A couple could be in jeopardy by Halloween. All coaches must win; these coaches have to win, or it’s their job.

1. Hue Jackson, Cleveland
He’s 1-31 in the last two years, and he wants Tyrod Taylor to be his starting QB so they can win some games. Meanwhile, the GM (John Dorsey) didn’t select Jackson, and he drafted Baker Mayfield #1 overall. If they start 0-2 (vs Pittsburgh, at New Orleans) and it snowballs from there, Jackson may not make it to Halloween.

