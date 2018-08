Jennifer Lopez received the MTV VMA Video Vanguard award — which is essentially their lifetime achievement award — and for her performance this evening her boyfriend A-Rod was proud and wowed:

Get a man who looks at you the way A-Rod looks at his phone while recording J-Lo #vmas pic.twitter.com/zHC3CM8Tjv — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 21, 2018

The question that will undoubtedly continue to be asked is whether the ring is coming soon.