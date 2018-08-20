PM Roundup: Alexa Bliss; NBA Players Open Up About Mental Health; Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. Bond

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has a litany of mental health issues.

Alexa got thrashed: Alexa Blisss lost her Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam Monday night as she got destroyed by Ronda Rousey. It’s OK Alexa, we still think you’re the best.

NBA players open up: Several NBA players have opened up on dealing with mental health issues while playing.

Charlie Jr. and Lane pair up at FAU: A story on how Charlie Weis Jr. and Lane Kiffin formed a bond. Weis is just 25 years old but he’s already FAU’s offensive coordinator.

Tweet of the Day:

Key stat: 10,000 fewer students playing football in California than in 2015 https://t.co/KjcEmD5SFJ — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 20, 2018

Louisville’s tight ends coach Chris Klenakis has been arrested for DUI and wanton endangerment

The NFL’s rookie quarterbacks are already living up to the hype

Grading every match from SummerSlam

Washington has signed Adrian Peterson to help with running back woes

