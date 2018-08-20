Don't Bet Against Danny Farquhar

Danny Farquhar has been on the long road to recovery since suffering a potentially fatal ruptured brain aneurysm in the Chicago White Sox dugout during a game on April 20. He lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent two procedures and spent three weeks in the ICU before being released.

MLB Network’s Matt Yallof faced similar obstacles after his own stroke in 2016. Yallof recently visited Farquhar and his family to check in the progress as part of this powerful MLB Central feature.

Farquhar is doing everything in his power to make it back to a Major League mound. His steadfast dedication, mental toughness, and positive attitude fly through the screen. Yallof, who needed all these traits in his own battle back, revealed his takeaway from the assignment uniquely suited to his storytelling.

“My overwhelming feelings were joy and amazement,” he said. “Joy for Danny, [wife] Lexie and their beautiful kids that they still have him, and amazement that he has made such incredible progress in a very short amount of time.”

Yallof points out that he and Farquhar had different medical conditions, but similar experiences in the wake.

“While we both suffered severe brain injuries, there are many differences in the injuries themselves and how our recoveries are progressing,” he said.

“But I do understand many of the emotions he expresses. That’s something many brain injured people have in common.”

[MLB.com]