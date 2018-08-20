WWE Raw Ending Confused the Heck Out of Me; What Happens With Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns Now?

At the end of WWE Raw in Brooklyn tonight, Roman Reigns defeated Finn Balor to retain the Universal Championship. Braun Strowman’s music had already hit, and when the match was over he cashed in his Money in the Bank suitcase, which gave him a title shot. The ring announcer Jojo announced it and everything.

UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/5X0ORU3Nia — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018

BUT before the bell rang, Reigns’ Shield brethren Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came in and the reunited trio proceeded to wreck Braun Strowman into oblivion, culminating in their triple powerbomb through the announce table.

I have lots of questions. Why didn’t the bell ring? Does Braun Strowman get his suitcase back now since it never rang? How the heck is anyone ever going to beat Roman Reigns for the title until one of the other two jackals (probably Ambrose, at some point) turns on him?

Unless WWE leaves breadcrumbs for us on social media, we’ll have to wait at least a week to find out. But it sure feels like we’re headed for Strowman vs. Reigns at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16th.