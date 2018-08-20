The Three-Pump Rule Seems to Be a Point of Emphasis this Preseason

The NFL’s enforcement of new helmet contact rules has drawn criticism. Officials seem to be trying to figure out just where the line is, as real NFL players with real heads upon their shoulders try to tackle players moving in a fast fashion. Another penalty provision is flying under the radar, but it appears as if the NFL is serious about enforcing the three-pump rule this year.

Here’s the evidence. Yannick Ngakoue sacked Kirk Cousins in the preseason game this weekend. As soon as he went to the third pump, the flag came out.

The only thing that would have made this better is if the referee had been down at groin level analyzing whether the third pump occurred. If you don’t know the reference, here’s the original Key & Peele skit involving Hinkle McCringleberry.