This is the Most American Thing I've Ever Seen

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies played last night in Williamsport in the second annual Little League Classic. Even in this age of cynicism, it was tough not to feel all warm and tingly inside watching baseball fans and players of all ages coming together for a day celebrating the purest elements of the sport.

And if that doesn’t do anything for you, how about some dudes clearing out some branches in deep left-center with a freaking circular saw in the interest of building some makeshift bleachers?

Looks completely stable and up to code, fellas. You’ve earned that beer.

This clip is just dying to be set to some Lee Greenwood and inspire some Real Feelings for Real Patriots. Beautiful and powerful stuff.