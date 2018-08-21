USA Today Sports

A UFC Fighter Ripped His Scrotum With A Drill He Had In His Pants For Some Reason

A UFC Fighter Ripped His Scrotum With A Drill He Had In His Pants For Some Reason

MMA

A UFC Fighter Ripped His Scrotum With A Drill He Had In His Pants For Some Reason

Bryce Mitchell is a UFC fighter who is, as of Tuesday afternoon, known mainly for puncturing his own scrotum with a power drill.

Take it away, Bryce!

Mitchell had the good sense not to share a photo of his broken bag, but he did share a photo of his bloody boxers.

I can picture and understand every aspect of this story, except for the part about the drill being in his pants. I don’t mean to brag or anything, but I’ve handled a few drills in my day, but I’ve never put one in my pants nor seen anyone else do that.

For me, that’s because I find pants to be poorly suited for carrying power tools, but now I know there’s a safety issue with it, too.

So thanks, Bryce, for this important safety lesson.

, , , MMA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home