Is Bryce Harper Getting Traded? [UPDATE]

The Washington Nationals’ fire sale has begun. A tsunami of reports indicate that Matt Adams is heading to the Cardinals and Daniel Murphy to the Cubs. The lone prevailing mystery is whether Bryce Harper will also be on the move.

According to the Washington Post, Harper has also been claimed by an unnamed team on revocable waivers. DC radio host Grant Paulsen pegs the Dodgers as the mystery team:

I'm told the Dodgers are the "mystery team" that claimed Bryce Harper on revocable waivers. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

The way the MLB trade deadline works is that after the initial deadline passes, the revocable waivers system allows teams to still make swaps. The caveat is that if the Nationals were intending to send Harper to a team other than the one with the highest priority that claimed him, they would revoke the waiving and keep him on their team. It’s a very bizarre system.

This should all be cleared up relatively soon, one supposes.

UPDATE: That was quick: Jon Heyman says no.