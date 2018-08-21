Staff Predictions For The 2018 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this season and their time on “Hard Knocks” has already been fascinating.
The Browns are a team loaded with promising talent but devoid of any real direction. With that in mind, The Big Lead staff is here to make some predictions for what will happen in Cleveland this year.
How many games will the Browns win this season?
Phillips: 4
Koster: 5
Chokshi: 5
Shamburger: 6
McKenna: 4
McIntyre: 6
Burack: 7
Lisk: 6
How many games will Baker Mayfield start this season?
Phillips: 3
Koster: 0
Chokshi: 4
Shamburger: 7
McKenna: 8
McIntyre: 3
Burack: 12
Lisk: 10
How many sacks will Myles Garrett have?
Phillips: 12
Koster 8.5
Chokshi: 11.5
Shamburger: 11
McKenna: 10.5
McIntyre: 9.5
Burack: 7.5
Lisk: 9
How many games will Josh Gordon play this season?
Phillips: 12
Koster: 15
Chokshi: 14
Shamburger: 8
McKenna: 13
McIntyre: 12
Burack: 14
Lisk: 13
How many games will Antonio Callaway play this season?
Phillips: 10
Koster: 4
Chokshi: 11
Shamburger: 9
McKenna: 16
McIntyre: 15
Burack: 13
Lisk: 12
Will Jarvis Landry top 100 receptions?
Phillips: No
Koster: No
Chokshi: Yes
Shamburger: Yes
McKenna: Yes
McIntyre: No
Burack: No
Lisk: No
Who will lead the Browns in rushing?
Phillips: Nick Chubb
Koster: Carlos Hyde
Chokshi: Chubb
Shamburger: Chubb
McKenna: Hyde
McIntyre: Hyde
Burack: Chubb
Lisk: Hyde
Who will be Cleveland’s MVP?
Phillips: Tyrod Taylor
Koster: Taylor
Chokshi: Myles Garrett
Shamburger: Garrett
McKenna: Baker Mayfield
McIntyre: Josh Gordon
Burack: Garrett
Lisk: Garrett
How many games will Hue Jackson coach this season?
Phillips: 11
Koster: 16
Chokshi: 10
Shamburger: 16
McKenna: 8
McIntyre 16
Burack: 16
Lisk: 16
Who will finish the season as Cleveland’s head coach?
Phillips: Todd Haley
Koster: Hue Jackson
Chokshi: Haley
Shamburger: Jackson
McKenna: Haley
McIntyre: Jackson
Burack: Jackson
Lisk: Jackson
