Roundup: Miss America Bullying Scandal; Josh Allen Starting for Buffalo; & Mysterious Murders in Nashville

Gigi Hadid … Nashville is on edge due to a string of aggressive shootings and robberies … I hope Elon Musk can keep it together, because he’s certainly interesting to read about … this woman survived after falling off a cruise ship and treading water in the Adriatic Sea for 10 hours … google makes it really tough for you to prevent them from tracking your location history … for your friends/kids off to college: Make sure they know how important sleep is … after 15 years, Kenan Thompson got a much-deserved Emmy nomination … Asia Argento, a leader of the #MeToo movement, recently paid $380,000 to a young man who accused her of sexual assault …

Kirby Smart vs the Georgia media. Hmmmm. The guy nearly wins a National Title and flips out. Another Nick Saban guy getting angry at the media. [Dawg Nation]

When is the US going to dump the silly pay-to-play model in soccer? It really stinks. [Union-Tribune]

Podcast: Why Sam Darnold should start for the Jets Week 1, why Odell Beckham doesn’t have a new contract yet, and smart gambling talk for Week 1 of the NFL season. [ITunes]

In parts of Southern California, players seem no longer interested in football. Soccer is far more popular. [LA Times]

One of the best high school football teams in Georgia staged a protest last week due to rough practice conditions. [WSB-TV]

Don’t look now, but here comes DC United. [Washington Post]

The Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas is going to expand to casinos around the country. [Review Journal]

Kevin Ollie has been spending a lot of time with his family since he was fired as UConn’s coach. [New Haven Register]

Rough news for 5-star recruit Zamir White: The Georgia running back tore his ACL and won’t play this season. He missed his senior season in high school with a torn ACL. [Dawgs 24/7]

This is what it looks to drive through a mountain fire and escape.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively? That’s an automatic trip to the theater.

A bullying scandal has rocked the Miss America contest.