Kenneth Faried's Q Rating is Going Up While Mike Trout Remains Boring and Unknown

Last month, the Washington Post had a piece where Henry Schafer of Q Scores said that NBA player Kenneth Faried had about the same “Q Rating” as Mike Trout. I expressed my skepticism of that, which measures how many people recognize who the two are.

But today’s news now has me worried that I may be wrong very soon. Kenneth Faried, now with the Brooklyn Nets, is in the news for attending a charity event in the Hamptons.

This is huge, folks. People care about someone taking time out to raise money in a famously wealthy vacation spot, way more than they care about baseball. Says here that Kenneth Faried has climbed to #62 on the Google Trends sports news chart with today’s news, right between stories about Christian Yelich and Rick Porcello.

Meanwhile, Mike Trout, the best player in all of baseball, isn’t even in the Top 100. Was he even attending a charity event this weekend? Where was he?

I don’t know if Mike Trout wants some Q Rating advice, but he needs to liven it up. No need to go out and get arrested, though that would help. He should just film a short congratulatory message to the winner of the KSI vs. Logan Paul fight and have it run immediately after their match ends on the live feeds. The number of searches for “Who is Mike Trout?” would skyrocket immediately.