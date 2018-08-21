Khris Davis Asks Make-A-Wish Kid to Sign Jersey, Wears It to Blast Mammoth Homer

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis had 10-year-old Anthony Slocumb, who attended the game with other Make-A-Wish Foundation children, sign his home jersey before taking on the Texas Rangers Monday night. In the third inning, he provided his own signature moment by blasting a mammoth 438-foot bomb off of Bartolo Colon.

“I wanted to rock that,” Davis said after the game. “I wanted him to know that I was thinking about him. He just told me I was his favorite and he was here to watch me play.”

Davis revealed that he thought about Slocumb while rounding the bases and hoped that his homer brought some happiness to the 10-year-old.

Mission accomplished.

10-year-old Anthony Slocumb asked Khris Davis for an autograph. The A's slugger asked for one back, then hit a mighty home run. More from @janiemccap: https://t.co/DIRon6S1kH pic.twitter.com/YMHjuLcAnr — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 21, 2018

The longball was part of a ferocious Oakland offensive attack and a 9-0 victory. The red-hot A’s remain tied with the Houston Astros atop the AL West and 3.5 games ahead of Seattle for the final wild card spot.