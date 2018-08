Kevin Hart posted a teaser on Instagram of the new season of his comedy series Cold As Balls. Several big names will be getting in the ice-cold baths with Heart including FS1’s Skip Bayless:

As you can see, Skip will be forced to answer “why he hates LeBron.”

It is extra newsworthy to see Skip appear in the series as he is hardly ever seen anywhere other than his own show. Hart is no stranger to Skip, he was a frequent guest on First Take when Skip was there.

Season 2 will also feature Lamar Odom, Johnny Manziel, and Odell Beckham Jr. joining Kevin Hart in cold baths.