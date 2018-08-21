Victor Cruz Joining ESPN

Victor Cruz officially announced his retirement from the NFL in a video for ESPN this morning and will be joining the network as an analyst. The former New York Giants wide receiver will debut Wednesday.

Cruz will appear on NFL Live, Get Up!, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other ESPN platforms, per the release. Additionally, he’ll host his eponymous talk show for Uninterrupted.

A second act as a broadcaster and television personality should come as no surprise. Cruz has been a content creator and had a cup of coffee on NFL Live during last year’s playoffs, acquitting himself quite well.

Broadcasting such a diversified portfolio suggests ESPN thinks Cruz has the potential to become one of its biggest in-house football stars — and one who can guest on broader conversation shows like Get Up.

Expect to see a lot of him for several years to come.