Blazers’ CJ McCollum Says to Bet the Cleveland Browns Over 5.5 Wins

The Cleveland Browns may have gone 0-16 in 2017, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming one of the most popular bets in Las Vegas!

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, there are more bets on the Browns to win the AFC North than the three other teams in the division combined. And, at MGM sportsbooks, the Browns have attracted more bets to win the Super Bowl than the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns are becoming such a popular bet, that even Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is loving their team total over bet. Today on Twitter, he said he would take the over 5.5 wins bet when talking with a fan. It should be noted McCollum is a Browns fan, but still…

7-9 I would take the over on 5.5 https://t.co/MmdktTldqi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 29, 2018

The Browns’ season win total opened at 5.5 and has been bet up to 6 at some books. While I do think the Browns are going to be much improved this season, I have them slated to go 5-11 this season. I expect to make their big leap during the 2019-2020 season once a new head coach and Baker Mayfield take over the reigns.