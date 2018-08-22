NFL USA Today Sports

Bob Wylie Is The Breakout Star Of 'Hard Knocks'

Bob Wylie

Bob Wylie Is The Breakout Star Of 'Hard Knocks'

NFL

Bob Wylie Is The Breakout Star Of 'Hard Knocks'

Every season of “Hard Knocks” has a breakout star, someone you had never heard of before the show but can’t imagine living without afterwards. For the Cleveland Browns edition, that star is now clear: offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

Wylie isn’t a star because he looks like John Candy and the Lorax had a baby. He’s not a star because he has clearly thought out which members of the animal kingdom would make the best linemen. Heck, he’s not even a star because every time he says “hut” his stomach jumps a full foot:

Oh, and it’s not because he said this when he dropped his white Maserati with a hotel’s valet:

No, Wylie is a star because of his epic rant about how overrated stretching is (warning, it’s NSFW):

Bob Wylie is a national treasure and I’ll fight anyone who disagrees. But I’ll refuse to stretch beforehand.

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home