Bob Wylie Is The Breakout Star Of 'Hard Knocks'

Every season of “Hard Knocks” has a breakout star, someone you had never heard of before the show but can’t imagine living without afterwards. For the Cleveland Browns edition, that star is now clear: offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

Wylie isn’t a star because he looks like John Candy and the Lorax had a baby. He’s not a star because he has clearly thought out which members of the animal kingdom would make the best linemen. Heck, he’s not even a star because every time he says “hut” his stomach jumps a full foot:

Bob Wylie’s stomach moving every time he says “hut” is hilarious. #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/cuuJTtVjmH — Jordan Dajani™ (@JDnumba3) August 22, 2018

Oh, and it’s not because he said this when he dropped his white Maserati with a hotel’s valet:

BOB WYLIE IN A MAZ DROPPING FERRIS BUELLER JOKES SHUT IT DOWN ITS OVER. pic.twitter.com/UEP7BijstB — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 22, 2018

No, Wylie is a star because of his epic rant about how overrated stretching is (warning, it’s NSFW):

"World War I and World War II… they did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups… they won two World Wars! You think they were worried when they were running across Normandy about fucking stretching?" Bob Wylie is the best coach in the NFL. #Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/w8UKI1nCXi — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 22, 2018

“I’d rather watch a plant grow than stretch.” – Coach Bob Wylie

#HardKnocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland @Browns on @HBO pic.twitter.com/arcGR4sMkA — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 22, 2018

Bob Wylie is a national treasure and I’ll fight anyone who disagrees. But I’ll refuse to stretch beforehand.