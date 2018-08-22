Roundup: Oakland A's Take First Place; Undocumented Immigrant Charged with Murder of Mollie Tibbets; & Star Wars Actress Talks Bullying

Ariana Grande, singer … story on how MS-13 is trying to organize into a Mafia-like enterprise … an undocumented immigrant has been charged Mollie Tibbets … 9-foot alligator kills a woman who was trying to save her dog … here are some photos of 69-year old Richard Gere with his 3rd wife, who is 35 … Star Wars actress was bullied so badly online, she left … Hilary Swank got married … it’s unclear if these protestors who knocked over a statue on the UNC campus were college kids … the President’s former lawyer/fixer has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors over payments Donald Trump made to women …

The Seattle Marines are 18 games over .500, yet somehow have a -39 scoring differential. [Fangraphs]

I love DeShaun Watson – you already know this – but I am concerned about his terrible offensive line in Houston. [SI.com]

Malik Hooker, the promising Colts safety, is going to play his first preseason game Saturday. He missed half of last season with a torn ACL and MCL. [Indy Star]

Podcast: Why Sam Darnold should start for the Jets Week 1, why Odell Beckham doesn’t have a new contract yet, and smart gambling talk for Week 1 of the NFL season. [ITunes]

It’s probably time we started to to talk about the Oakland A’s, the best story in baseball that isn’t getting national run. [SF Chronicle]

A solid oral history on the Gold’s Gym where Arnold became a star. [Deadspin]

Can’t believe I missed this epic Rico Hines run at UCLA this week.

Heard this song in a restaurant. It’s five years old, but I’d never seen the video. I looked it up … 1.5 billion views. Didn’t see that coming.