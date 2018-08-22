Man Loading a Massive Dip Dominated Donald Trump's West Virginia Rally

Donald Trump put the finishing touches on a very full Tuesday by campaigning in West Virginia. He began his speech by going to one of his favorite topics: the NFL and its legion of flag disrespecters. Because it was a day of two-fers, he was able to get a few shots off at ESPN as well.

“It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem, our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag, they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem,” Trump said. “We don’t like that.”

Earlier this week, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro told reporters that the anthem wouldn’t be shown before Monday Night Football games, which had been standard practice before the protests began a few years ago. Pitaro said this could change depending on the newsworthiness of a particular anthem.

The applause line shouldn’t have surprised anyone considering Trump’s previous comments on ESPN and the Jemele Hill incident.

What is surprising, though, is the person who emerged from the shadows to steal the show on a night of so much intrigue. I’m talking, of course, about this gentleman who had seats right behind the podium and plenty of chewing tobacco to burn.

This man behind Trump packing a massive dip is flexing on everyone pic.twitter.com/iTUEIxzI7O — bubba atkinson (@BubbaAtkinson) August 21, 2018

Wow. Quite literally double dipping. Guy looks like Justin Verlander after going seven strong innings and getting the hook, even more extreme.