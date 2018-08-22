Fantasy Football: 8 Talented Players in Bad Situations

Here’s a look at eight NFL and fantasy football players who are hugely talented but are stuck in bad situations heading into the 2018 season.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills

McCoy will be the lone contributor to a lackluster offense. In some ways, his situation is appealing to fantasy football owners because he might get a huge amount of volume, even if he isn’t very efficient. But the Bills lost a pair of interior offensive linemen in guard Richie Incognito and center Eric Wood. Those departures won’t help McCoy. Neither will the befuddling quarterback battle, which seems likely to end with rookie Josh Allen as the winner.

And then there’s the off-field situation. McCoy is embroiled in a home invasion lawsuit with his former girlfriend. It’s unclear if he’ll face discipline for his involvement in the case.

A suspension, a rookie quarterback and a new-look offensive line — McCoy’s situations is far from enviable.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

The Bengals rushing offense was tied for third-worst among yards per carry last season. Some of that is due to Mixon’s inexperience. Some of that was due to to an entirely unimpressive supporting cast.

The Bengals have attempted to revamp their offensive line by adding veteran tackles Cordy Glenn and Bobby Hart and rookie center Bill Price. But there’s no guaranteeing they’ll get the major upgrade for which they’re hoping. (Though, they should be.)

Mixon’s backfield-mate is Andy Dalton, who doesn’t help create space for runners. Dalton didn’t do his running backs many favors in 2017 to limit opponents’ commitment to stopping the run.

Mixon’s efficiency should improve this season. But how much?