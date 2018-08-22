10 Best NBA Players from 2000-2018

Since 2000, the NBA has been jampacked with superstars in the post-Michael Jordan era. Here are the 10 greatest NBA players from 2000-2018:

10. Chris Paul

Chris Paul’s legacy is going to be diminished if he cannot win a title to top it off. That moment would have taken place, however, if he did not go down last season to injury in Western Conference Finals. The Rockers were in a position to finish off a dream season due to Paul’s addition. Paul has been the heart and soul of three different franchises now. CP3’s impact on a team is truly astonishing. Chris Paul’s career PER is sixth all-time.